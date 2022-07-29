Win Stuff
Search underway for suspects in Jones County FastStop armed robbery

FastStop Owner Rakesh Auroa is in the hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A search is underway for two possible suspects accused of an armed robbery at a Jones County FastStop gas station Wednesday night.

FastStop Owner Rakesh Auroa is in the hospital after being shot around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

“The witness went into the store to make a purchase,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department lead investigator Abraham McKenzie. “The witness went in and noticed there was blood on the floor. Went and looked over the counter and saw the body of the victim on the floor.”

The station is located on the corner of Summerland Road and Highway 84 West in the Hebron community.

“Our deputies arrived on scene and secured the scene and got the ambulance in to get Mr. Auroa medical treatment,” said McKenzie.

Auroa was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was later transported to Forrest General Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s department has identified one of the possible suspects as Tyveron Morgan, who was seen in a silver four-door passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

“We are doing the best we can, and all that we can, here at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to get this case solved and to find out the people who were responsible for the act, this very violent act,” said McKenzie.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

