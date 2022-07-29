Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Sacred Heart 2022 football schedule

Sacred Heart Crusaders
Sacred Heart Crusaders(Sacred Heart Crusaders)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sacred Heart

  • 8/26 – vs. St. John Paul II – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 – at West Lincoln – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 – vs. Amite School – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 – at Salem – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 – vs. Clarksdale – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 – at St. Andrews – 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 – vs. Madison St. Joseph – 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 – vs. East Rankin Academy – 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 – at East Marion – 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 – at St. Patrick – 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.

Latest News

Extreme heat pushes back Miss. football game start times for fall season
POTPB sacred heart
Players of the Pine Belt: Sacred Heart senior WR Jude Bishop
Malichi Mickel, Mount Olive
Players of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive junior RB/LB Malichi Mickel
Malichi Mickel, Mount Olive
Players of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive junior RB/LB Malichi Mickel