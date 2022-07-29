Sacred Heart 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Sacred Heart
- 8/26 – vs. St. John Paul II – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – at West Lincoln – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – vs. Amite School – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – at Salem – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 – vs. Clarksdale – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 – at St. Andrews – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 – vs. Madison St. Joseph – 7 p.m.
- 10/14 – vs. East Rankin Academy – 7 p.m.
- 10/21 – at East Marion – 7 p.m.
- 10/28 – at St. Patrick – 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.