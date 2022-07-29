Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday.

According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m.

HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville and another through Forrest County.

Sena was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

