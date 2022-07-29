Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants

Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday.

According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m.

HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville and another through Forrest County.

Sena was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Photo, L to R: Tyveron Morgan and the reported getaway vehicle, a silver four-door passenger...
JCSD seeking suspects in Wednesday night shooting investigation

Latest News

Six people airlifted to hospital after Madison Co. explosion
The holiday started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, and will run till midnight on Saturday,...
2022 Miss. Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker