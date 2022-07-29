Players of the Pine Belt: Perry Central senior tight end Daveon Carter

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Last summer, Perry Central coach Craig Cluff handed out T-shirts with question marks – asking what sort of player were the Bulldogs going to be each day?

This year, the motto is “finish.”

“Like in the weight room, on the field when we’re running, always finish it and never quit,” said senior tight end/linebacker Daveon Carter.

Cluff wasn’t at practice last Thursday so it was on Carter to lead the pack of Bulldogs.

“This time of the year is very important because you have to be in shape,” Carter said. “Someone might cramp in the games and we’ll lose with cramps. Keep running, stay in shape and I think we’ll be alright.”

The Perry Central Bulldogs know if they’re going to compete in Region 8-3A, it’s going to take everything they’ve bot and it all starts in the summer.

Here’s a look at Perry Central’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 – vs. Richton – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Enterprise – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – at Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Amite County – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at Greene County – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – vs. Jefferson Davis County* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – OPEN

10/14 – at West Marion* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. St. Stanislaus* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Seminary* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.