Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker

EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Todd Lowery brings state championship pedigree to North Forrest.

The Seminary native knows what kind of talent exists in the Pine Belt area and is eager to build something new in Eatonville.

“[Lowery] made the team come together and made us get more chemistry than last year,” said North Forrest sophomore running back Demarcus Baker. “We went to camps and raised money for the things we wanted and I feel like everybody’s proud of that.”

Lowery is shaking things up at North Forrest.

A brand new weight room’s going to allow the Eagles to build all the muscle they need to run a more physical, powerful style of offense – the Wing-T.

“It’s just a total different philosophy,” Lowery said. “To be able to run the football and be able to run the football effectively, you’ve gotta be strong. You gotta be physical.”

“The plays that we run, the defense we’ll have them on their heels,” Baker said.

Baker is the sleeping giant coach Lowery’s ready to unleash this season. The sophomore will play safety but should expect a heavy dose at running back, too.

“He has that natural eye of the field,” Lowery said. “Very good stop-and-go and like I said, he’s incredibly fast and explosive.”

“Playing running back, in the huddle I can lead my team,” Baker said. “I feel like they’ll listen to me.”

Baker leads a locker room that’s a little more filled out this season. Over 30 kids made it out for summer workouts as the excitement begins to return to Eatonville.

“We’re most definitely hungry,” Baker said. “We added multiple additions to our team and everybody came all the days during the summer to work out. That shows me and our coach how hungry we are to win.”

“Their attendance this summer at workouts was incredible,” Lowery said. “I was shocked. They’re hungry, they’re hungry. And they’re working their tail off. This year will be the year that people will look at the schedule no more and think we’re playing the whipping boy when we play North Forrest. That’s over.”

Here’s a look at North Forrest’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 – at Mount Olive – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – vs. Resurrection – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – at East Marion – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Loyd Star – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – vs. Raymond – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Heidelberg* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – vs. Puckett – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Stringer* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. Collins* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Mize* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.