Perry Central 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Perry Central
- 8/26 – vs. Richton – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – at Enterprise – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – at Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – vs. Amite County – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 – at Greene County – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 – vs. Jefferson Davis County* – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 – OPEN
- 10/14 – at West Marion* – 7 p.m.
- 10/21 – vs. St. Stanislaus* – 7 p.m.
- 10/28 – vs. Seminary* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.