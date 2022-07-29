Win Stuff
Blood Bowl 2022

Perry Central 2022 football schedule

Perry Central Bulldogs
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
Perry Central

  • 8/26 – vs. Richton – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 – at Enterprise – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 – at Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 – vs. Amite County – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 – at Greene County – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 – vs. Jefferson Davis County* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 – OPEN
  • 10/14 – at West Marion* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 – vs. St. Stanislaus* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 – vs. Seminary* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

