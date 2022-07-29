North Forrest 2022 football schedule

North Forrest

8/26 – at Mount Olive – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – vs. Resurrection – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – at East Marion – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Loyd Star – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – vs. Raymond – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Heidelberg* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – vs. Puckett – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Stringer* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. Collins* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Mize* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.