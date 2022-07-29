Win Stuff
More splash-and-dash showers are forecasted for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a pop-up t-storm or two firing up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Hit-or-miss storms will be possible again on Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. will be in the low 90s. Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a pop-up shower possible.

