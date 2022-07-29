Laurel man charged with trafficking after Friday morning raid

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 43-year-old L:aurel man is in custody after being charged with trafficking a controlled substance following a Friday morning raid in Laurel.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed two search warrants Friday morning in the 300 block of Eastview Drive.

”We had intelligence that Moses McDonald was involved in trafficking significant amounts of methamphetamine,” JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell said. “During the search of two adjacent Eastview Drive residences, we located and seized 7.2 ounces, which is almost 1/2 pound, of meth.”

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies seized nearly a half pound of methamphetamine during a Friday morning raid in Laurel. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

McDonald will remain at the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Moses McDonald is charged with trafficking a controlled substance - meth,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “He has been on our radar for some time.

“It takes time to build a case on some of these illegal narcotics dealers, but we are very patient , very thorough, and have long memories.”

