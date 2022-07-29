Lamar Co. supervisors to vote on permit for a marijuana company

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a cannabis company receiving a business permit.

Aeroma Cannabis Company hopes to become the first medical marijuana company in Lamar County with a shop on Highway 98.

The board will vote on the status of the permit at their meeting on Monday, Aug 1.

“Aeroma Cannabis Company will be doing everything from dispensary up front here to cultivation, processing and edibles kitchen in the back,” said co-CEO Desoul Blankenship. “So, we’re a manufacturer, a wholesaler and a retailer of cannabis.”

If the county approves the permit, the company will then need to receive state approval before beginning work. This is expected to take approximately 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.