Suspect arrested in Hebron shooting case; investigation ongoing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery and shooting case at Fast Stop in Hebron on Wednesday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested. He has been charged with accessory robbery and accessory to aggravated assault.

He will face Jones County Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Thompson for legal proceedings. His name is withheld due to his age.

The sheriff’s department also reported that Tyveron Morgan, a suspect wanted in the case, has been located.

JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie is expected to provide more information on the investigation later on Friday.

The suspected shooter and any additional accomplice are still considered at large.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

