Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Suspect arrested in Hebron shooting case; investigation ongoing

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas station in the Hebron community on July 27.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery and shooting case at Fast Stop in Hebron on Wednesday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested. He has been charged with accessory robbery and accessory to aggravated assault.

He will face Jones County Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Thompson for legal proceedings. His name is withheld due to his age.

The sheriff’s department also reported that Tyveron Morgan, a suspect wanted in the case, has been located.

JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie is expected to provide more information on the investigation later on Friday.

The suspected shooter and any additional accomplice are still considered at large.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Photo, L to R: Tyveron Morgan and the reported getaway vehicle, a silver four-door passenger...
JCSD seeking suspects in Wednesday night shooting investigation

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
MDEQ expected to assess explosion site in Madison County
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
The holiday started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, and will run till midnight on Saturday,...
2022 Miss. Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker