Indictment issued in 2020 ATV case resulting in two dead, one injured

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Greene County Grand Jury has issued an indictment on a case that left two dead and another injured from an ATV crash in 2020.

Derrick Chavers, 37, allegedly ran the ATV through a group at a party. He is now facing two counts of manslaughter for culpable negligence, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly changing clothes with another person.

Thomas Levi Lewis, 17, from Richton, succumbed to his injuries the night following the incident.

Jean Lewis, Thomas’ mother, spoke out about the wait for the trial.

“They couldn’t get a grand jury, and when they finally did get a grand jury, it was one thing, then another,” Jean said. “Then, they couldn’t meet. When they finally did meet and they came up with this, we were over the moon about it. Finally, maybe he’s going to pay for what he’s done.”

Wesley Smith, 23, was also killed in the incident, and Christopher Cody Smith, 25, sustained injuries that he is still recovering from almost two years later.

“My son has been dead, and Wesley has been dead,” Jean said. “Then there’s Cody, he’s still suffering, and as a mom, my heart goes out to him. I’m hoping that this foot that we’ve got in the door right now is fixing to open wide, and we are going to settle this.”

Chavers is expected to make a court appearance in August after his attorney filed a waiver of arraignment.

