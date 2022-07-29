Win Stuff
Heavier sand experiment aimed at stopping U.S. 90 storm issues

For the study, Covington Civil and Environmental took samples of different sand types from areas around the state and region.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sea oats, sand dunes and fences are in place all over the 26 miles of man made beach in Harrison County. The goal is to cut down on sand blowing across Highway 90 during storms.

“And that’s a big problem. Big problem for the city, big problem for the sand beach, big problem for MDOT, big problem for the county,” said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

With that in mind, the city worked with Covington Civil and Environmental Engineering on a sand sourcing study. The findings are that when the breeze picks up to 12-18 mph, sand will start blowing onto the beach. The solution? A mix of dredged sand from the Mississippi Sound and heavier, commercial sand.

“Retain what’s already out there and replenish the seawall,” Gilich said. “There are many variations of what we could do, in order to say ‘hey, let’s see if we can do something,’ that may be different, may be costly.”

This would be a pilot project costing around $800,000. It’s for a stretch of beach that runs from The Biloxi Small Craft Harbor east to Oak St. It’s part of a sand replenishment project as the city puts in the new sidewalk.

“The higher the event, the heavier the sand, the less it’s likely to move. it’s an experiment. You’ve got to see if it works, or if it doesn’t work,” Gilich added.

For the study, Covington Civil and Environmental took samples of different sand types from areas around the state and region.

