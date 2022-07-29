Hattiesburg Boxing Club getting ready for Golden Gloves Championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - History is in the making at a boxing gym in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Boxing Club is getting ready to send two women, Shadronica Street and Demesheia Ratcliff, to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions.

Right now, the club has 16 national championship wins.

“We know what the judges are looking for, and we know what the referees are looking for,” said Coach Robert Williams. “So, therefore, we know how we’ve got to train here.”

Williams has been coaching for more than 50 years. However, this is the first time he has two women competing at nationals.

“They’re good girls, and they are consistent,” Williams said. “I just hope somebody would want to model themselves after them.”

Street won a national title two years ago, and she’s earned a name to go with her punch.

“They call me TNT BOOM,” Street said. “That’s what they call me.”

This tournament will be Ratcliff’s first time going to nationals. She’s been boxing for a few years, but she just joined the Hattiesburg boxing club about 6 months ago.

“It feels good,” Ratcliff said. “It’s kind of unreal to me. I never really thought that I would be here today, but I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to show what I’m about.”

Street said that boxing is a sport that brings structure and discipline, and it helped her through a tough time.

“It changed my life when I came into this gym,” Street said. “My life was kind of scattered everywhere when I lost my mom. So, I really came here to get my life together, my attitude and everything. I found a family here, so I’m blessed to be here. I can’t say that enough.”

For Ratcliff, boxing helps her manage her health, mentally and physically.

“Boxing means a lot to me,” Ratcliff said. “It’s a stress reliever. It’s a way to show my emotions in a different way. It makes me happy on the inside and out.”

The Golden Gloves Championship will be in Tulsa, OK, from August 9 through 14.

