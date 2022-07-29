Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Former correctional officer arrested for COVID-Relief fraud

(Arizona's Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge James F. Boyersmith of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, Miami Field Office reported Monday that A Flora woman was arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal charges related to her alleged scheme involving federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarashuana Thomas planned a scheme to obtain PPP funds by filing fraudulent loan applications with entities proving loans, including Fountainhead SPF and Capital Plus Financial.

Thomas was reportedly employed as a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Yazoo City at the time of the alleged conduct.

Thomas has been charged with two counts of wire fraud. The trial is set for September 12, 2022.

If convicted, Thomas will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

The Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Purdie is prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-572.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Photo, L to R: Tyveron Morgan and the reported getaway vehicle, a silver four-door passenger...
JCSD seeking suspects in Wednesday night shooting investigation

Latest News

Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker
Perry Central senior tight end Daveon Carter
Players of the Pine Belt: Perry Central senior tight end Daveon Carter
Perry Central senior tight end Daveon Carter
Players of the Pine Belt: Perry Central senior tight end Daveon Carter
Dr. Tommy King celebrated at WCU
William Carey hosts retirement reception for President Tommy King