Federal jury finds Meridian man guilty of attempted witness tampering

JACKSON Miss. (WDAM) - A Meridian man already serving time on a federal charge of narcotics trafficking, was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of attempted witness tampering.

Daniel Robert was convicted earlier this week in United States District Court/Southern District of Mississippi g. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3, for the witness tampering convictions by U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson.

Robert could receive a maximum 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine for each count.

Those sentences will be imposed in addition to the-sentence Robert received on the narcotics charges.

In June 2018, Robert was arrested on an outstanding warrant in a narcotics trafficking case that spanned multiple states from 2007 through 2009.

Robert was indicted in 2009 and on the run until his capture in June 2018.

Soon after his arrest, Robert made numerous phone calls to his family members directing them to tell witnesses not to appear for trial by avoiding subpoenas, to testify that they could not remember facts of the case or to simply refuse to testify.

Robert even went so far as to request the preparation of a false affidavit.

In January 2020, Robert was convicted of the narcotics trafficking charges following a three-day trial and currently is serving a sentence of 27 1/2 years with the Bureau of Prisons.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made Wednesday’s announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Criminal Chief Erin O. Chalk and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.