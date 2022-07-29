Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Entrepreneurs share their visions with investors during Innovate MS’s “Pitch Day”

Entrepreneurs share their visions with investors during Innovate MS’s “Pitch Day”
Entrepreneurs share their visions with investors during Innovate MS’s “Pitch Day”(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entrepreneurs and small businesses laid it all on the line today to get a chance at seed money to take their dreams to the next level. Innovate MS and Microsoft are teaming up with financial backers to possibly help make their state’s next power company.

“We aim to be an all-in-one hub for personalized care,” Sajani Barot told a crowd Thursday at Fertile Ground Beer Company in Jackson.

Barot and Sarah Malouf, founders of The Skin Consultant, are on stage in front of investors and Microsoft in hopes of getting funding for their Ridgeland dermatology and aesthetic company. They are one of 14 small businesses and start-ups, getting a shot at expanding during Innovate Mississippi’s first Pitch Day.

“We hope to get funding one to hire out team of people to help us with marketing with business development, sales, complete the build of our software, and yes to have some retail space as well,” said Barot.

Entrepreneurs gave their pitches and then took questions from investors about their services and products. Microsoft Philanthropies is now in the state partnering with Innovate MS to help businesses here succeed.

“They receive mentor support and a few other resources that help them get the businesses off the ground and then this is the pilot for it,” said J.J. Townsend the lead for Microsoft Philanthropies in Mississippi. “So we’re excited to see where this partnership goes after the second, third year as well.”

LeJeune Johnson of Therapy Plus in Ridgeland hopes for backing for her teletherapy company.

“We’re dedicated to providing therapeutic services, and wellness services to the children and families of Mississippi. We primarily serve the Jackson metro area,” said Johnson. “The exposure, the ability to build connections is priceless. So I’m already walking away a winner.”

Each participant has already received up to $8,000.00 and could get $150,000.00-$200,000.00 if backers fund their idea.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg sends two girls to the national boxing competition.
Hattiesburg Boxing Club getting ready for Golden Gloves Championship
Traffic can be an issue for any school, but Columbia School District is taking the road ‘most...
Construction is underway on Columbia High’s improved drive-thru
A birth control pill must be taken every day. Shelly Roark said it's very easy to forget and...
Birth control options after U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade
Reeves defends decision to dismiss lawyer in DHS case, claims man had ‘political angle’
Reeves defends decision to dismiss lawyer in DHS case, claims man had ‘political angle’
Jones County Sheriff's department ongoing investigation for shooting at Fast Stop
Search underway for suspects in Jones County FastStop armed robbery