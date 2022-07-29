Win Stuff
Construction is underway on Columbia High’s improved drive-thru

Traffic can be an issue for any school, but Columbia School District is taking the road ‘most traveled’ near the high school and making improvements.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic can be an issue for any school, but Columbia School District is taking the road ‘most traveled’ near the high school and making improvements.

Named one of the Most Beautiful Schools in 2017, Columbia High School was built in 1937 in the European modernism style. It’s receiving a slight makeover this year, and Superintendent Jason Harris said he’s pleased with the progress.

“This school is a very intricate part of the community here in Columbia,” he said.

Construction is already underway for the new drive-thru, which is located in front of the school. Harris said he believes it will allow traffic to run smoothly.

Construction should be completed within one month if the weather does not interfere.

“One of the delays has been with a lot of the supplies,” Harris said. “We had a few supply chain issues, which most people in construction are feeling.

“We’ve been saving for this project for over a year. One of the things with inflation is the cost did go up some. However, we realize at this point the safety and security of our students and staff are first and foremost, so you just have to make it a priority.”

In addition to the drive-thru, the school is adding a digital marquee to keep the public informed about the great things happening in the district.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

