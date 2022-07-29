2022 Miss. Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday has begun.

The holiday started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, and will run till midnight on Saturday, July 30.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, during the holiday, which was passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in the 2019 Legislative Session, sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time.

This will apply statewide to all items that meet the state’s requirements.

For more information and guidelines, view the document below.

