07/29 Ryan’s “Wettest” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to see at least a few more showers today! It’s still not going to be a complete washout or anything, but it’ll be noticeably more cloudy and rainy this afternoon. We’re still only talking enhanced summertime activity, so it’ll all be heat-driven and should be on the weaker side. Generally, the biggest issue with these showers/storms is their slow movement speed, which can lead to some small-scale flooding issues if they turn into efficient rain producers. Other than that there are no heat advisories in the area and severe weather is not expected. Tomorrow will be largely the same as we start the weekend off with another 40% summer afternoon, but it dries out for the next few days after that.

That means we’ll start next week on the dry and sunny side, but we’ll see another round of rainier-than-average weather too. Throughout it all temperatures remain within 2-3 degrees of our seasonal averages (93/72), generally only lower due to increased cloud cover and afternoon shower chances.

