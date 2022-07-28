Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Woman, 3 children found dead at Conn. home

No one is in custody and they are not looking for any suspects.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police responding to a well-being check found three children and a woman dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers responded to a well-being call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Danbury, Connecticut. The male caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival at the single-family home, officers went inside and discovered three dead children, who ranged between the ages of 5 and 12, WFSB reports.

While conducting a further check of the premises, officers found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

It’s believed the children and the woman are related, but officials are not sure about that.

“We believe that’s the case, but we don’t want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation,” said Danbury Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

Details are limited, but police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No one is in custody, and they are not looking for any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.
Governor Tate Reeves during a previous State of the State Address
Gov. Tate Reeves tried to keep USM out of the welfare scandal. He instead made it the focus.
Mark Hand was found guilty on July 26 for kidnapping and exploitation of a child - possession...
Covington Co. man sentenced to 70 years for kidnapping and exploitation

Latest News

U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion
FILE - Actor Bernard Cribbins OBE poses for photographers as he arrives for the British Academy...
Actor Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks
Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. On Thursday morning,...
US economy likely grew modestly, if at all, last quarter