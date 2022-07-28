Win Stuff
USM included in bomb threats to Mississippi colleges; police say ‘all clear’

By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is the latest school to confirm they were targeted in a string of bomb threats made to multiple Mississippi college and university campuses.

The University Police reported that USM officials received notice of a bomb threat on Thursday, July 28. However, the threat did not reference a specific campus or location.

An investigation determined the threat was not credible, and police cleared all campuses to continue regular operations.

“Although the threat was false, an investigation is ongoing to identify and prosecute the source of the call,” reads a statement from the USM Office of University Communications.

So far, seven colleges and universities in Mississippi have reported bomb threats. The impacted schools include:

  • Mississippi State University - Starkville Campus
  • William Carey University (WCU) - Tradition Campus
  • Meridian Community College
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Bryant Center at Tradition, Jackson County Campus and Perkinston Campus
  • University of Southern Mississippi

William Carey President Ben Burnett issued a clarifying statement Thursday afternoon concerning WCU’s Tradition Campus.

“The Tradition campus was not specifically mentioned in the threat,” Burnett said. “It was the local community college, and out of precaution, the (Harrison County) Sherriff’s Department searched the Tradition campus as well. No direct threat was made to the Tradition campus.”

The threats to Mississippi campuses came just one day after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported at least 13 bomb threats at colleges and universities in Alabama. Law enforcement has cleared all locations in both states.

No suspects have been identified or arrests made concerning any of the threats.

