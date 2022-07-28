Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Summer reminder: Expect more military traffic in the Pine Belt

Camp Shelby is reminding Pine Belt drivers to be aware of heavier military traffic flow.
Camp Shelby is reminding Pine Belt drivers to be aware of heavier military traffic flow.(Camp Shelby)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Military traffic is not all that an unusual sight on the Pine Belt’s highways and byways.

But the Mississippi National Guard just wants to remind the driving public that the summer months will bring an even thicker flow of military vehicles into the Hattiesburg area.

“This is a reminder that multiple units from various states will be in transit on public roads and operating around Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center,” a release penned by Lt. Col. Deidre D. Smith read.

Camp Shelby is the premier training facility in Mississippi and the largest state-owned site in the country hosting active guard and reserve training units from all branches of service and many civil federal law enforcement agencies.

A second site, Camp McCain Training Center in Granada, Miss., offers training for commanders to exercise small-unit tactics and enhance critical skills for numerous Army specialties.

The public should expect to see more military personnel in the community and increased traffic around the installations, as well as an increase in aircraft operations and convoys of military equipment and on public highways.

The public is asked to maintain a safe distance when passing convoys and avoid weaving in and out of convoys or “cutting off” convoy vehicles. Remember: Military equipment is significantly heavier than privately-owned automobiles and takes longer to stop safely.

Military vehicles also, typically, have more blind spots and limited visibility compared to the average vehicle.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns affecting the safety of motorists, personal property or equipment during the summer months of increased military operations and training to the MSNG Public Affairs Officer at (601) 919-5668.

Please feel free to contact the CSJFTC Public Affairs Office if you have questions concerning this announcement.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.
Governor Tate Reeves during a previous State of the State Address
Gov. Tate Reeves tried to keep USM out of the welfare scandal. He instead made it the focus.

Latest News

The district has about 25 new teachers and staff members this year and four new principals.
Students return to school in Marion County
MDOT
MDOT projects move forward in Southwest Mississippi
Students and staff have been given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were...
Bomb threats cleared at six Mississippi university, college, community college campuses
The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a baby boy to its family of sloths
Birth of baby sloth celebrated at Hattiesburg Zoo