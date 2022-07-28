Summer reminder: Expect more military traffic in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Military traffic is not all that an unusual sight on the Pine Belt’s highways and byways.

But the Mississippi National Guard just wants to remind the driving public that the summer months will bring an even thicker flow of military vehicles into the Hattiesburg area.

“This is a reminder that multiple units from various states will be in transit on public roads and operating around Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center,” a release penned by Lt. Col. Deidre D. Smith read.

Camp Shelby is the premier training facility in Mississippi and the largest state-owned site in the country hosting active guard and reserve training units from all branches of service and many civil federal law enforcement agencies.

A second site, Camp McCain Training Center in Granada, Miss., offers training for commanders to exercise small-unit tactics and enhance critical skills for numerous Army specialties.

The public should expect to see more military personnel in the community and increased traffic around the installations, as well as an increase in aircraft operations and convoys of military equipment and on public highways.

The public is asked to maintain a safe distance when passing convoys and avoid weaving in and out of convoys or “cutting off” convoy vehicles. Remember: Military equipment is significantly heavier than privately-owned automobiles and takes longer to stop safely.

Military vehicles also, typically, have more blind spots and limited visibility compared to the average vehicle.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns affecting the safety of motorists, personal property or equipment during the summer months of increased military operations and training to the MSNG Public Affairs Officer at (601) 919-5668.

Please feel free to contact the CSJFTC Public Affairs Office if you have questions concerning this announcement.

