Students return to school in Marion County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in Marion County headed back to school Thursday.

More than 1,900 children attended the first day of classes on July 28 at all schools in the district, including West Marion High School, West Marion Elementary School, West Marion Primary School, East Marion High School and East Marion Elementary School.

The district has about 25 new teachers and staff members this year and four new principals.

The school district is on a new extended calendar for 2022-2023, which means an earlier start to school, but includes additional breaks during the school year.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day says the district will introduce a new ACT infusion program in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades this year, with the goal of getting all 9th graders to take the ACT, at the district’s expense.

Day also says security improvements are being made this year.

He says new electronic gating will be installed at all campuses.

