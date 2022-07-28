MDOT projects move forward in Southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation projects in Southwest Mississippi. These include some projects in Marion County.

“These infrastructure projects have a big impact on the traveling public, no matter the size of the job,” said King. “Highway improvements increase safety and bolster commerce, which is crucial to rural and urban areas alike.”

The updates are as follows:

Lottery-funded projects throughout the district A $1.2 million project to overlay Mississippi 198 from west of Lumberton Road to U.S. 98 in Marion County is complete.



This project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc.

A $1 million project to overlay Mississippi 583 from U.S. 98 to Sims Thornhill Road; Mississippi 27 from High School Drive to Mississippi 48; and Mississippi 585 from Mississippi 22 north one mile have been completed in Walthall County.

This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen Inc., of Brookhaven.

Bridge replacement project on Mississippi 198 in Marion County A project to replace two bridges on Mississippi 198 continues in Marion County. The first bridge is complete, and the deck for the second bridge has been poured. Crews also are building an intersection tying the roadway into U.S. 98. Intersection and roadway paving will soon be underway.



This $8.9 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia.

Due to COVID-related delays, it is now expected to be completed in late summer.

MDOT also announced other project updates in the state, such as the overlay project on U.S. 61 in Adams and Wilkinson counties nearing completion, while the overlay on U.S. 84 in Lawrence County has been completed.

A safety improvement and overlay project on Mississippi 12 in Simpson County also has been completed.

