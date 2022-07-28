Win Stuff
Blood Bowl 2022

Marion Co. students fill the halls on the first day of school

Students in Marion County headed back to school on Thursday, July 28.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in Marion County headed back to school on Thursday, July 28.

More than 1,900 children attended the first day of classes at all schools in the district - West Marion High School, West Marion Elementary School, West Marion Primary School, East Marion High School and East Marion Elementary School.

The district also has about 25 new teachers and staff members this year, along with four new principals.

Additionally, the school district adopted the new modified calendar for 2022-2023, which means an earlier start to school and additional breaks during the school year.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day said the district would also introduce a new ACT infusion program in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades this year, with the goal of getting all 9th graders to take the ACT at the district’s expense.

Day also said security improvements are being made this year, including new electronic gating at all campuses.

