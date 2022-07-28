Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. made his initial court appearance inside a Lafayette County courthouse.

The 22-year-old is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his Ole Miss classmate Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

It was a packed crowd inside the courtroom.

All eyes were on Herrington as his attorneys asked for his bond hearing to be pushed back until next month.

The hearing, which was roughly five minutes, took place in Judge Gray Tollison’s courtroom.

As Herrington was going in and out of court, supporters of Lee were protesting in honor of the Jackson native. Fellow students who know Lee and Herrington said the two just graduated from the university back in May.

Now they’re shocked to know one is believed to be dead, and the other is allegedly responsible for the murder.

“It was a shocking moment and it was so, it was just a 360 moment to be like, wow, we didn’t think he would be dead, and we didn’t think that someone we knew and were in close quarters with would be responsible for his murder,” said Jaylyn Johnson, who was friends with Lee and also attends Ole Miss.

According to Oxford police, Lee, who’s a part of the LGBTQ community, disappeared on July 8th.

Investigators said Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments. On Monday, July 11th, Lee’s car was found by a towing company at the Molly Barr Trails Apartment Complex.

Police believe Lee had been visiting the complex before disappearing.

It’s been nearly 3 weeks since Lee first went missing, and so far Lee’s body has not been found. Those who were protesting for Lee outside the courthouse believe The Jackson native was attacked due to being a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I think this was a terroristic attack against Jay Lee,” said Chloe Serca-Kelly, who drove from Memphis to protest in honor of Lee. “We need to start loving each other and stop living in fear of things that are different from us.”

“Jay Lee was irreplaceable, said John Taylor Wilbanks, who came from Memphis to protest in honor of Lee. “She was irreplaceable, and her sisters miss her. She cannot come back, but we celebrate her life and we can make sure everything that she did, the beauty that she brought into this world, gets remembered and it gets talked about.”

District 34 State Representative Kevin Horan is one of the attorneys representing Herrington.

He declined to give a comment following the hearing.

When it comes to what’s next, Herrington’s bond hearing has been set for August 9th at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Lafayette County Circuit Courthouse.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Governor Tate Reeves during a previous State of the State Address
Gov. Tate Reeves tried to keep USM out of the welfare scandal. He instead made it the focus.

Latest News

Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Suspects on the run after gas station shooting in Jones County
Mississippi shuts out North Carolina 2-0 in championship game.
Hattiesburg 14U baseball team wins back-to-back World Series
This is the first year DCI is performing for a live crowd since 2019.
Drum Corps International returns to Hattiesburg for 50th anniversary
A prayer walk and vigil was held for a six-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hattiesburg...
Prayer walk & vigil held for 6-year-old boy killed in Feb. shooting
DCI returned to Hattiesburg on Wednesday evening for its 15th time in the Hub City.
Drum Corps International returns to Hattiesburg for 50th anniversary