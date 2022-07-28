Win Stuff
Jones Co. businesses grow with three ribbon cuttings

Despite a pandemic, inflation and the rising cost of gas, Jones County continues to develop its local economy.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Despite a pandemic, inflation and the rising cost of gas, Jones County continues to develop its local economy.

The Jones County Chamber of Commerce announced three ribbon cuttings this week. These openings mean 39 new businesses have joined the commerce since the start of 2022.

Chamber Director Chris Tullos said this growth means people love the local community.

“People are seeing the opportunity to open businesses here and really just grow deeper and deeper roots,” said Tullos. “Another out-of-town person came in, fell in love with Laurel and wants to grow here in Jones County. You cannot blame them for that. Everything about our town, our county, it’s just so attractive to everyone.”

Tullos said that anyone interested in opening a business in Jones County should call the Jones County Chamber of Commerce for help with the process.

