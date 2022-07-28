JCSD seeking suspects in Wednesday night shooting investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking suspects in the shooting that happened at the Fast Stop in Hebron on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s department said they are looking for Tyveron Morgan and an unidentified accomplice in the armed robbery and shooting investigation.

The convenience store owner, Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa, was wounded and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center. He has since been transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he is listed in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The best advice we can give Tyveron Morgan and his accomplice is to turn themselves in immediately,” said Abraham McKenzie, the lead investigator.

Both suspects are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

“We are working tirelessly to locate and bring to justice Tyveron Morgan and identify his accomplice and charge that individual as well,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are also praying for the victim, Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Auroa, and for his full and speedy recovery.”

The sheriff’s department described the getaway vehicle as a silver four-door passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyveron Morgan and/or his accomplice is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

