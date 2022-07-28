Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

JCSD seeking suspects in Wednesday night shooting investigation

Photo, L to R: Tyveron Morgan and the reported getaway vehicle, a silver four-door passenger...
Photo, L to R: Tyveron Morgan and the reported getaway vehicle, a silver four-door passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking suspects in the shooting that happened at the Fast Stop in Hebron on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s department said they are looking for Tyveron Morgan and an unidentified accomplice in the armed robbery and shooting investigation.

The convenience store owner, Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa, was wounded and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center. He has since been transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he is listed in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The best advice we can give Tyveron Morgan and his accomplice is to turn themselves in immediately,” said Abraham McKenzie, the lead investigator.

Both suspects are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

“We are working tirelessly to locate and bring to justice Tyveron Morgan and identify his accomplice and charge that individual as well,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are also praying for the victim, Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Auroa, and for his full and speedy recovery.”

The sheriff’s department described the getaway vehicle as a silver four-door passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyveron Morgan and/or his accomplice is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.
Governor Tate Reeves during a previous State of the State Address
Gov. Tate Reeves tried to keep USM out of the welfare scandal. He instead made it the focus.

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a baby boy to its family of sloths
Baby sloth
Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday...
Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Suspects on the run after gas station shooting in Jones County
Mississippi shuts out North Carolina 2-0 in championship game.
Hattiesburg 14U baseball team wins back-to-back World Series