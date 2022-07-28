JCSD asking public’s help in locating stolen items

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of items from a residence on Cooley Road off Magnolia Road.

JCSD said missing items included:

A Polaris 1000 Highlifter all-terrain vehicle

A 6-foot-by-10-foot utility trailer

A 12-gauge pump shotgun (unknown make/model)

A .270-caliber H&H rifle.

The theft occurred between 5 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the identity of a suspect/suspects are asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

