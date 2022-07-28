JCSD asking public’s help in locating stolen items
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of items from a residence on Cooley Road off Magnolia Road.
JCSD said missing items included:
- A Polaris 1000 Highlifter all-terrain vehicle
- A 6-foot-by-10-foot utility trailer
- A 12-gauge pump shotgun (unknown make/model)
- A .270-caliber H&H rifle.
The theft occurred between 5 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the identity of a suspect/suspects are asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
