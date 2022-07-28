Win Stuff
Infant dies in hospital despite CPR efforts by Jones Co. Sergeant; investigation ongoing

By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death of a four-month-old baby who had been successfully resuscitated by a JCSD Sergeant last week.

The baby was unresponsive and turning blue when Sgt. Stephen Graeser responded to a medical emergency at a home on Red Hill Florence Road on July 20.

According to the JCSD, Graeser began performing CPR immediately. He continued to perform CPR for several minutes before advanced medical care arrived to take over resuscitation efforts.

Thankfully, the baby had regained a pulse by the time he was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Sheriff Joe Berlin said at the time that his office was praying and hopeful the baby would make a recovery. But unfortunately, the sheriff’s office confirmed earlier this week that the baby had sadly died at UMMC.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed there is an open, ongoing investigation around the events leading to the medical emergency, and the baby’s body had been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab. However, there are no charges at this time.

WDAM will continue to publish updates as new information is available.

