Hattiesburg 14U baseball team wins back-to-back World Series

The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Youth Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Early Wednesday morning, the Hattiesburg boys faced off against a team from Brunswick, NC, in the Dixie Youth World Series championship game.

Early Wednesday morning, the Hattiesburg boys faced off against a team from Brunswick, NC, in the Dixie Youth World Series championship game.

Ultimately, the Hattiesburg pitching staff shut down the NC team, taking the championship game by a score of 2-0.

“A lot of these kids played last year, so it’s been a two-year grind for them, and it all culminated today,” said Head Coach Chris Bedenbaugh. “All the hard work they put in for two years paid off today.”

Player Mac McDaniel said he knew this victory would come.

“Last year, in my interview, I said we’d go back-to-back, and look what we did,” said McDaniel.

The team returned to their Hub City home field with an ovation from the team’s parents.

