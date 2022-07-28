Gulfport pastor clarifies thoughts on LGBTQ books in Harrison County public libraries

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Blair Bradley, pastor of the Covenant of Peace Church, said his words during the debate over LGBTQ books in Harrison County public libraries were misunderstood.

“I’ve repeatedly said, ‘I’m not about banning books, I don’t want to ban books.’ I’ve never said that. In fact, I’ve said repeatedly, ‘I do not want to ban books,’” Bradley said.

He said he wants to make clear that he has an issue with promoting books for children dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The issue is not banning books, or stopping education, or stopping parents from learning about this. The issue is don’t promote this to impressionable children unless their parents want this. Have a whole section in the adult section for parents to read,” Bradley said.

Bradley said he would like to see books that show all sides of to the topic as well.

“If you’re going to have book that talk about the good things that come from transgenderism, have books that talk about that it’s dangerous. Give them the full range so they know what they’re doing,” Bradley said.

Bradley said he wants the same right of freedom of speech that everyone else is granted.

“I was speaking as a human being, as a citizen, as a father and a grandfather that this is inappropriate for little children. Not just do it because everyone else is doing i. They have to have a reason to promote things,” Bradley said.

The Harrison County Library Systems Board of Trustees did not ban any books during the meeting.

