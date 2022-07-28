Drum Corps International returns to Hattiesburg for 50th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drum Corps International is celebrating its 50th anniversary by welcoming fans to performances for the first time since 2019.

DCI returned to Hattiesburg on Wednesday evening for its 15th time in the Hub City.

“We have eight groups that are coming from throughout the country, from Arizona all the way to Pennsylvania,” said Eric Scott, assistant director of bands at the University of Southern Mississippi. “It’s going to be a wonderful evening of pageantry and high-caliber performances.”

Similar to previous years, a group of Southern Miss students will perform in different corps throughout the night.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the students to be able to tour the country and to represent our university as well as they do, and we’re very proud to give them the opportunity to come back home and play for us,” said Scott.

DCI has become a staple to the Pine Belt, with many people making it their tradition to see the competition every year.

“We have several alumni in the area that are teaching public schools, and we have several of those alumni that bring student groups here, and it’s a great way for a lot of high school bands to wrap up their band camps and kick off their marching seasons,” said Scott.

The World Champion Finals will take place on August 13 in Indianapolis, IN. That competition, and many others, can be found streaming on the DCI website.

