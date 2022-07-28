Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Drum Corps International returns to Hattiesburg for 50th anniversary

Drum Corps International is celebrating its 50th anniversary by welcoming fans to performances for the first time since 2019.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drum Corps International is celebrating its 50th anniversary by welcoming fans to performances for the first time since 2019.

DCI returned to Hattiesburg on Wednesday evening for its 15th time in the Hub City.

“We have eight groups that are coming from throughout the country, from Arizona all the way to Pennsylvania,” said Eric Scott, assistant director of bands at the University of Southern Mississippi. “It’s going to be a wonderful evening of pageantry and high-caliber performances.”

Similar to previous years, a group of Southern Miss students will perform in different corps throughout the night.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the students to be able to tour the country and to represent our university as well as they do, and we’re very proud to give them the opportunity to come back home and play for us,” said Scott.

DCI has become a staple to the Pine Belt, with many people making it their tradition to see the competition every year.

“We have several alumni in the area that are teaching public schools, and we have several of those alumni that bring student groups here, and it’s a great way for a lot of high school bands to wrap up their band camps and kick off their marching seasons,” said Scott.

The World Champion Finals will take place on August 13 in Indianapolis, IN. That competition, and many others, can be found streaming on the DCI website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
The new business, named Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Oakwood, Ga.
Cargill and Continental Grain purchase Sanderson Farms, combine with Wayne Farms
Mark Hand was found guilty on July 26 for kidnapping and exploitation of a child - possession...
Covington Co. man sentenced to 70 years for kidnapping and exploitation

Latest News

Mississippi shuts out North Carolina 2-0 in championship game.
Hattiesburg 14U baseball team wins back-to-back World Series
A prayer walk and vigil was held for a six-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hattiesburg...
Prayer walk & vigil held for 6-year-old boy killed in Feb. shooting
Prayer walk & vigil held for 6-year-old boy killed in shooting earlier this year
Prayer walk & vigil held for 6-year-old boy killed in shooting earlier this year
Alice Frisby, 79, was driving from Florida to her home in Huttig, AR, on July 22 when her truck...
Mississippi first responders rescue Arkansas motorist from flash flood