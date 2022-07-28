Win Stuff
Columbia schools provide an essential link to mental health resources

As Minority Mental Health Month comes to a close, one Pine Belt school district wants parents and students to know mental health resources are available.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1 in 7 children aged 10-19 experience mental health conditions. Unfortunately, many remain unrecognized and untreated.

Audrey Ward, a behavior specialist at Columbia Public Schools, said the district’s goal is to meet the mental health needs of each student. This year the district introduced a new initiative that Ward believes will make a big difference for both teachers and students.

“We are implementing something called the Yale Ruler, and that is a socio-emotional learning curriculum,” she said. “This entire first year is focused on the staff. We are working on ourselves and, as adults, what we’re bringing to the table every day. We’re really looking at our emotions and our attitudes and how that is impacting our students.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, students with poor mental health struggle with school, grades, decision making, and overall health.

Pine Belt Mental Health, Youth Villages, and Canopy Children’s Solutions offer services for anyone who needs help.

