BREAKING: Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas station in the Hebron community on July 27.(WDAM)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is injured following a shooting at a gas station in the Hebron community.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred on Wednesday, July 27, around 9:35 p.m. at the FastStop on Summerland Road and Highway 84 West.

There was one victim, a male who worked at the gas station. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ ambulance service in critical but stable condition.

Lance Chancellor, JCSD public information officer, said a customer walked into the store and discovered the wounded employee.

“Additional information will be released as soon as possible,” said Chancellor. “Two suspects in the shooting are unknown and are at large... This is an active investigation and crime scene.”

Multiple JCSD patrol units and investigators are currently on the scene. Sgt. J.D. Carter is the lead investigator.

WDAM will continue to provide updates as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

