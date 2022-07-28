Win Stuff
Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses

Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday...
Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday morning and immediately evacuated.(WLUC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday morning and immediately evacuated.

William Carey University’s Tradition Campus, as well as three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses, including the Bryant Center at Tradition in Biloxi, the Jackson County Campus in Gautier, and the Perkinston Campus, all received threats. There is not currently a threat at MGCCC’s Harrison County Campus in Gulfport.

Students and staff at the three MGCCC campuses were immediately evacuated. William Carey’s Tradition Campus also evacuated students immediately after receiving a threat by text this morning.

Gautier Police Chief David Bever said the Gautier Police Department received two phoned-in bomb threats at the MGCCC Jackson County Campus around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The Singing River Health explosive detection K-9 unit responded to the scene.

The Biloxi Bomb Squad responded to the MGCCC Bryant Center at Tradition.

This comes after at least 13 bomb threats were reported in Alabama just yesterday. These threats were aimed at university and college campuses, as well, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. All threats were eventually cleared and students returned safely to class. Threats targeted the University of South Alabama, University of Alabama Huntsville, Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace, Wallace Community College, Auburn University, Trenholm State, Shelton State, Jefferson State Campus, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Reid State Technical College, and Calhoun Community College.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

