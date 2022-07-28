Boil water notice lifted

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water” notice that had affected about 150 customers of the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association for the past five days was lifted Thursday.

Notice was given by the association Saturday after a leak caused the loss of pressure in a water line.

The notice affected customers from the intersection of Improve and Christian Union roads to the intersection of Christian Union and Strickland roads,

The notice included all adjacent roads in that stretch, except Foot Morris Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.