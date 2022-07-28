Win Stuff
Boil water notice lifted

"Boil-water" notice lifted Thursday for 150 customers of Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association.
"Boil-water" notice lifted Thursday for 150 customers of Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association.(MGN / Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water” notice that had affected about 150 customers of the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association for the past five days was lifted Thursday.

Notice was given by the association Saturday after a leak caused the loss of pressure in a water line.

The notice affected customers from the intersection of Improve and Christian Union roads to the intersection of Christian Union and Strickland roads,

The notice included all adjacent roads in that stretch, except Foot Morris Road.

