Thames Elementary hosts disc golf class with Hattiesburg Parks & Rec.

Looking to stay active this summer? The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department is having a free disc golf class at Thames Elementary School on July 27.
By Mackenzie Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The department built the school’s disc golf course in May 2022 with funding from the 1% hotel and restaurant tax approved by Hattiesburg citizens back in April 2019.

Innovative Programs Coordinator Nadine Armstrong said she hopes this class will encourage locals to be active.

“I think it’s good to get people outdoors,” Armstrong said. “I think there’s a lot of things in south Mississippi that we can do, but this is a way to kind of get people moving and interacting and help with health and mental health and things like that. We have a couple of disc golf courses, and I just thought that would be something easy to get the residents out and doing.”

The parks and recreation department held its first disc golf clinic on Saturday, July 23.

Armstrong said the clinic was a success, and the department wanted to have more classes - possibly quarterly programs throughout the year.

She claimed the 9-hole course at Thames Elementary is the perfect introduction for disc golf beginners.

“They can learn just like the basic rules,” Armstrong said. “There’s a couple of rules that they get into and just kind of the general rules. And then, they can also learn, like, putting grips and stances and how to, like, improve, so you don’t have to be brand new at it.”

The next class begins at 5:30 p.m. on July 27 at Thames Elementary School.

Follow the Parks and Recreation Department on social media for future disc golf and other sporting events.

