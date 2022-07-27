Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

‘Anyone can get Monkeypox’: State health officials raise awareness about new virus

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox(Terri Russell)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health held a press conference Tuesday to raise awareness about the new Monkeypox virus that’s easily transmissible to anyone.

“No matter your gender, no matter your sexual orientation, anyone can get Monkeypox,” Mississippi State Department of Health Epidemiologist Paul Byers said.

MSDH reported the first case of the virus this week.

An investigation is underway to identify anyone who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious.

MSDH said its goal is to identify cases, prevent transmission, and make sure the public has awareness of what the risks are.

If you’ve been exposed, contact your provider - that’s the first step, health officials said. Individuals who have been exposed, individuals are not infected unless they have symptoms.

“There are multiple ways to get Monkeypox. The incubation period is usually one to two weeks and once an individual develops symptoms, it usually starts as fever - flu-like symptoms and muscle aches but it usually develops into a rash that can look like lots of different things. It can start out flat, but it can also be blisters. It can look like pimples and typically it can be in several parts of the body. It can be on the face, hands, or genitals. And, for some, it can be a very painful rash.” Byers said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
The new business, named Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Oakwood, Ga.
Cargill and Continental Grain purchase Sanderson Farms, combine with Wayne Farms
Loved ones mourn loss of postal worker killed in high-speed chase
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of killing Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee set to appear in court Wednesday

Latest News

Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.
Governor Tate Reeves during a previous State of the State Address
Gov. Tate Reeves tried to keep USM out of the welfare scandal. He instead made it the focus.
The pickup was reported on fire in the turn lane near the Tractor Supply Co. between 6:30 and...
Pickup truck catches fire in Petal
Malichi Mickel, Mount Olive
Players of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive junior RB/LB Malichi Mickel