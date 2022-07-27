‘Anyone can get Monkeypox’: State health officials raise awareness about new virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health held a press conference Tuesday to raise awareness about the new Monkeypox virus that’s easily transmissible to anyone.

“No matter your gender, no matter your sexual orientation, anyone can get Monkeypox,” Mississippi State Department of Health Epidemiologist Paul Byers said.

MSDH reported the first case of the virus this week.

An investigation is underway to identify anyone who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious.

MSDH said its goal is to identify cases, prevent transmission, and make sure the public has awareness of what the risks are.

If you’ve been exposed, contact your provider - that’s the first step, health officials said. Individuals who have been exposed, individuals are not infected unless they have symptoms.

“There are multiple ways to get Monkeypox. The incubation period is usually one to two weeks and once an individual develops symptoms, it usually starts as fever - flu-like symptoms and muscle aches but it usually develops into a rash that can look like lots of different things. It can start out flat, but it can also be blisters. It can look like pimples and typically it can be in several parts of the body. It can be on the face, hands, or genitals. And, for some, it can be a very painful rash.” Byers said.

