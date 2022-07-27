Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Several Ala. colleges receive bomb threats Wednesday

Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus in Tuscaloosa
Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus in Tuscaloosa
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama colleges, including two Central Alabama colleges, were evacuated Wednesday morning due to bomb threats.

Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building. Officers did not find any evidence of an explosive device at Shelton State.

A bomb threat was also reported at the Jeff State Jefferson Campus. All students and employees have been told to evacuate the buildings.

Here is the statement from Shelton State:

Earlier today, Shelton State Community College was one of several Alabama Community College System (ACCS) institutions targeted for the threat of potential danger. Both campus communities were notified immediately according to safety procedures and guidelines, and all faculty, staff, and students were evacuated safely. Following thorough search efforts, the threats were deemed false and both campuses were cleared.

The College and the ACCS take all threats to safety seriously. The Tuscaloosa Police Department and The University of Alabama Police Department are to be commended for their service and immediate response. A full investigation will now commence, and every effort will be made to identify those responsible for today’s threat.

Circumstances on neither campus pose any danger to students or employees, however, the College will remain closed for today. Normal hours of operation will resume on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Authorities at all Alabama community colleges are working closely with local and state law enforcement to ensure continued campus safety. No threats to any institutions have been deemed credible at this time.

For continued news, monitor Shelton State Community College’s social media platforms.

Shelton State and Jefferson Campus is one of six colleges in Alabama that received bomb threats Wednesday, July 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
The new business, named Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Oakwood, Ga.
Cargill and Continental Grain purchase Sanderson Farms, combine with Wayne Farms
Loved ones mourn loss of postal worker killed in high-speed chase
Mark Hand was found guilty on July 26 for kidnapping and exploitation of a child - possession...
Covington Co. man sentenced to 70 years for kidnapping and exploitation

Latest News

Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for documents in welfare scandal case.
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed for USM volleyball stadium documents
.
Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial, auto burglaries in the city
Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, is set to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice...
Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
‘Anyone can get Monkeypox’: State health officials raise awareness about new virus