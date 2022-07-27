Several Ala. colleges receive bomb threats Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama colleges, including two Central Alabama colleges, were evacuated Wednesday morning due to bomb threats.

Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building. Officers did not find any evidence of an explosive device at Shelton State.

A bomb threat was also reported at the Jeff State Jefferson Campus. All students and employees have been told to evacuate the buildings.

Reported Bomb Threat :: A bomb threat was reported at the Jefferson Campus. ALL students and employees are asked to evacuate the buildings (ALL buildings) on the Jefferson Campus (Carson Road) immediately!!! — Jefferson State (@jeffstate) July 27, 2022

Here is the statement from Shelton State:

Earlier today, Shelton State Community College was one of several Alabama Community College System (ACCS) institutions targeted for the threat of potential danger. Both campus communities were notified immediately according to safety procedures and guidelines, and all faculty, staff, and students were evacuated safely. Following thorough search efforts, the threats were deemed false and both campuses were cleared.

The College and the ACCS take all threats to safety seriously. The Tuscaloosa Police Department and The University of Alabama Police Department are to be commended for their service and immediate response. A full investigation will now commence, and every effort will be made to identify those responsible for today’s threat.

Circumstances on neither campus pose any danger to students or employees, however, the College will remain closed for today. Normal hours of operation will resume on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Authorities at all Alabama community colleges are working closely with local and state law enforcement to ensure continued campus safety. No threats to any institutions have been deemed credible at this time.

For continued news, monitor Shelton State Community College’s social media platforms.

Shelton State and Jefferson Campus is one of six colleges in Alabama that received bomb threats Wednesday, July 27.

