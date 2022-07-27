Police warn parents to be on the lookout for drug-laced candy

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - As children prepare to return to school, Vicksburg Police Department is warning parents to look out for candy and chips laced with drugs that could make them sick.

At first glance, these snacks look like the real, authentic candy you purchase at a store. However, Narcotics Investigator Mario Grady says they’re not, and that’s the problem.

“This right here is going to be the real version of the candy, compared to the one that is laced with THC,” said Grady.

THC is a substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.

He says if this drug-laced candy winds up in a child’s hands, they could unknowingly ingest too much of it, get sick, or worse.

“These things right here they can either overdose, they can die, they can also have long-term effects on the brain because on some of the packages is telling you to take half of gummy within 60 minutes,” Grady said. “But kids are not reading the packages, and they will take the whole gummy and not realize what it would do to their body.”

Investigator Grady is encouraging parents to monitor what their kids are buying and where they are buying it from.

“Take, for instance, these Skittles,” said Grady. “It says medicated original, but the way they got it listed, you wouldn’t pay attention because due to the colors and the way they have it on the actual bag itself.”

Both Grady and Chief Penny Jones believe a lot of drug-laced candy, chips, and other snacks are being brought in from other states.

While the police are doing what they can to remove it off the streets, they also want those who see the illegal snacks circulating around town to speak up.

“Drug dealers prey on our children, our teenagers,” Chief Jones said. “They are so easily influenced, some of them are, and they actually know that if they can get a child to get on some type of drug, they know they have a client at that time. You can’t be sure what a person is trying to do to you. You really have to be careful. You just can’t trust anybody.”

