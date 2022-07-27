Pine Belt music artists team up to create a children’s album

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several musicians in the Pine Belt have partnered up with the non-profit Nurture Our Future to create a music album for children.

Biz Harris is the founder of Nurture Our Future. It’s an organization dedicated to helping kids learn, and the organization’s latest project is a music album.

“When you listen to music with your child and when you dance and you sing with them, it builds their vocabulary, and it also has a predictor of early literacy,” said Harris.

The name of the album is Laurel Lullaby. There are several types of genres on it, and the coolest part is all of the songs feature local talents.

“We wanted to celebrate the incredible musicians we have in Jones County and Hattiesburg and just the Pine Belt and south Mississippi in general, because we have a whole lot of amazing talent,” said Harris.

One of those talents is John Milham.

“I have three kids, and one of the songs that (Biz) mentioned was a song called “Fishin’ Blues,” which was made famous by Tahj Mahal,” said Milham. “And, that was a song that I’ve played for all of my kids.”

Another artist is Chad Knight, the owner of The Knight Butcher butcher shop in Laurel, and he said he had a sentimental reason to go with the song he chose to record.

“I did, ‘I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,’ and I dedicated that to my grandfather, who was a retired railroad engineer, and he passed away from cancer not too long ago,” said Knight.

Ra’Shad The Blues Kid is another artist that contributed, and he said the meaning behind the album drew him in to participate.

“I’ve been around school teachers and children all my life,” said Ra’Shad. “I have four children of my own, four little boys. They actually helped me with the song.”

The album is available to download on I-tunes or Amazon music, and physical CDs are available inside three Laurel businesses-- Southern Antiques, The Scotsman General Store and The Lauren Rogers Museum Gift Shop.

“So, it’s really kind of a special album and kind of a love letter to Laurel and South Mississippi,” said Harris.

The proceeds from the album will go towards The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

