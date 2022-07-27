Advertisement

Pickup truck catches fire in Petal

The pickup was reported on fire in the turn lane near the Tractor Supply Co.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A pickup truck was on fire on Wednesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42.

According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the pickup was reported on fire in the turn lane near the Tractor Supply Co.

The fire department responded to the scene.

Hendry said AAA Ambulance Service also responded and is checking out the driver for possible injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Traffic in the westbound lane on Hwy. 42 is slow at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

