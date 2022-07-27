Pickup truck catches fire in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A pickup truck was on fire on Wednesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42.

According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the pickup was reported on fire in the turn lane near the Tractor Supply Co.

The fire department responded to the scene.

Hendry said AAA Ambulance Service also responded and is checking out the driver for possible injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Traffic in the westbound lane on Hwy. 42 is slow at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

