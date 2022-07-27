Win Stuff
New lights could be coming to parts of Highway 11 in Hattiesburg

The City of Hattiesburg is working to implement a lighting project along Highway 11 in the future.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is working to improve visibility in parts of the city.

While driving down a stretch of Highway 11 at night, Hattiesburg drivers may notice that it’s a little dark out there.

That’s why the city is working to install lights in the area in the future.

According to Mayor Toby Barker, when funding becomes available, the city hopes to implement a lighting project along Hwy 11 from WSF Tatum Road to Jervis Mims Road.

He said this project is probably three to four years down the road, but the city wants to have the design ready when funding becomes available.

“It’s becoming one of the high-growth areas for our city, but it’s, if you’re coming off the interstate coming into our city, it doesn’t reflect well on us because it’s so dark at night,” Barker said. “We’ve also had a couple of vehicular fatalities over the last five years, and it’s been a real point of emphasis from residents in that area who want to see lighting out that way. And so, we’re glad to go ahead and have the plans done so we have the engineering design ready, so when we can actually find money to fund the construction, we’ll have those ready to go.”

He added that this project is expected to cost a couple of million dollars to complete.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

