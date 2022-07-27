Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother was arrested Tuesday on felony child abuse charges after her newborn tested positive for illegal narcotics.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, of Laurel, was arrested and charged after her child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“We are dedicated to protecting innocent children, in this case, a newborn baby, from illegal narcotics,” said JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter. “It is a sad thing for a child into this world with methamphetamine and amphetamine in their system.”

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin stated how the department doesn’t tolerate these types of crimes and how he feels about these cases.

“History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is a felony child abuse charge, and we will pursue justice,” Berlin said. “This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”

Lewis is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. She will have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

