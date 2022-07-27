Win Stuff
MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on Saturday, July 23, in the Petal area.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on Saturday, July 23, in the Petal area.

Giles is a white female who stands about 5 ft. 3 in tall. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Giles’ whereabouts or who she may be with should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator.

