MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on Saturday, July 23, in the Petal area.
Giles is a white female who stands about 5 ft. 3 in tall. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Giles’ whereabouts or who she may be with should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.