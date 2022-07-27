MISSING: Forrest Co. woman last seen in Petal area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jordan Reed Giles, 24, was last seen on Saturday, July 23, in the Petal area.

Giles is a white female who stands about 5 ft. 3 in tall. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Giles’ whereabouts or who she may be with should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator.

