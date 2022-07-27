Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
The new business, named Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Oakwood, Ga.
Cargill and Continental Grain purchase Sanderson Farms, combine with Wayne Farms
Loved ones mourn loss of postal worker killed in high-speed chase
Mark Hand was found guilty on July 26 for kidnapping and exploitation of a child - possession...
Covington Co. man sentenced to 70 years for kidnapping and exploitation

Latest News

James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a...
James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people...
US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
Biden thanked the medical team and everyone who wished him well during his bout with COVID-19,...
Biden 'feeling great' after testing negative for COVID