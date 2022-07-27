At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement following more than a dozen bomb threats that were called in to various colleges across the state on Wednesday.

ALEA’s statement reads:

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats made against universities and colleges around the country, which includes schools located in Alabama. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC), in-conjunction with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff. All collegiate schools that received threats within Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume. No further details are available at this time.”

Law enforcement agencies from one end of the state to the other are investigating at least 13 bomb threats aimed at college campus stretching to all corners of the state.

In the Montgomery area and east Alabama, Auburn University issued a campus alert indicating a report of a bomb threat at the Nursing Building. Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery ordered the closure of its Air Base Campus for the day after getting a bomb threat.

In south Alabama’s Wiregrass, WTVY reported on some of the first publicly announced evacuations Wednesday morning, including at Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace campuses in Opp and Andalusia, and Wallace Community College in Dothan.

In the Mobile area, the University of South Alabama confirmed to WALA Fox 10 that it evacuated its Health Sciences building after a bomb threat. In Evergreen, Reid State Community College was also affected.

In the Birmingham area, officials confirmed to WBRC Fox 6 that Shelton State and Jeff State Jefferson Campus were targeted.

In the Huntsville area, WAFF 48 reported the University of Alabama Huntsville’s evacuation of at least three of its buildings, as well as Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.

Ebony Horton, a spokesperson for the Alabama Community College System, or ACCS, issued this statement:

“Authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level and within each community to ensure the safety of residents across our facilities after alleged bomb threats were made at multiple institutions. While no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings have - per protocol - been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses. Residents, including students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to not visit any of the colleges’ facilities until further notice by the colleges. Please stay tuned to your local news sources, as well.”

Investigations are underway but no motive or suspects have been identified.

ALEA said that all colleges that have received threats within the state have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume.

At least 13 Alabama college campuses were affected by bomb threats on July 27, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Affected colleges include:

University of South Alabama - Mobile

University of Alabama Huntsville - Huntsville

Enterprise State - Enterprise

Lurleen B. Wallace – Andalusia

Lurleen B. Wallace - Opp

Wallace Community College - Dothan

Auburn University - Auburn

Trenholm State - Montgomery

Shelton State - Tuscaloosa

Jefferson State Campus – Birmingham

Northwest-Shoals Community College – Muscle Shoals

Reid State Technical College - Evergreen

Calhoun Community College - Huntsville

