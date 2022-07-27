Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation

Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on Tuesday, July 26, in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars tonight after running over her own child with her car and striking another individual in a domestic altercation.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call from a local hospital about an individual seeking treatment for a six-year-old child that had been run over by a car. The incident reportedly occurred at a residence on Harrell Street in Hattiesburg.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley, fled the scene and was later captured around 3:30 p.m. in Gulfport. The Gulfport Police Department transported her back to Forrest County.

Bradley now faces one count of domestic violence - aggravated assault, one count of felony child abuse and one count of felony child neglect.

The child’s father also received minor injuries in the incident.

Police booked Bradley into the Forrest County Jail.

